Punjab Bikers face Rs2,000 Fine over missing indicators in new Crackdown

LAHORE – Punjab Traffic Police launched province-wide enforcement campaign, as small violations will no longer be tolerated, especially missing side indicators.

Authorities declared that riding a two wheeler without functional indicators will now directly result in a hefty fine of Rs. 2,000, as part of a strict new phase of road safety enforcement across Punjab.

Officials called this issue dangerous than a routine traffic violation, saying the absence of indicators become major trigger of road accidents. According to traffic authorities, many serious and avoidable collisions are occurring simply because riders fail to signal properly, putting not only themselves but also innocent road users in life-threatening situations.

The department pointed out that safety compliance is extremely affordable, maintaining or installing proper indicators costs only around Rs. 400. Officials stressed that this small investment could make the difference between life and death on the road, calling it a “minimal cost for maximum protection.”

Traffic Police once again reinforced compulsory use of helmets for all motorcyclists. Riders have also been urged to regularly maintain their vehicles to ensure they meet basic safety standards, which authorities say are essential for protecting both riders and their families during daily travel.

The Traffic Police issued a stern warning that enforcement has now entered a strict zero-tolerance phase. They made it clear that no violator will be spared, and indiscriminate action will be taken against anyone failing to comply with traffic laws across the region.