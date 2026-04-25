Iranian FM Araghchi praises Pakistan’s ‘Sincere Efforts’ in meeting with PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held high-profile meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the PM House said Saturday.

The crucial engagement saw the presence of key national figures, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, underscoring the strategic importance of the discussions.

The meeting came after a series of intensive back-to-back consultations between Pakistani and Iranian officials held over Friday and Saturday, following the arrival of the Iranian delegation led by Araghchi. These talks reportedly centered on sensitive proposals linked to the possibility of future negotiations between Iran and the United States.

Sources revealed that Iran used the platform to clearly present its positions, including key terms and diplomatic proposals, while reaffirming its willingness to stay engaged in shaping a potential roadmap toward de-escalation and conflict resolution.

In a late-night round of negotiations on Friday, the Iranian delegation reportedly laid out its stance on major demands and responded to proposals that had been conveyed by the United States through Pakistani intermediaries. Pakistan played the role of an active diplomatic bridge, relaying messages between Washington and Tehran.

The dialogue continued into Saturday with multiple rounds of follow-up meetings between Iranian officials and Pakistani mediators, aimed at reviewing responses from both sides and evaluating possible next steps in the fragile diplomatic process.

Iranian delegation expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s leadership, praising its “untiring and sincere efforts” to promote peace and stability across the region, as Islamabad continues to position itself as a key facilitator in delicate regional diplomacy.