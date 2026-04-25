Prospects for US–Iran Talks 2.0 in Islamabad Rapidly Fade amid new diplomatic standoff

ISLAMABAD –The chances for highly anticipated second round of US–Iran negotiations in Islamabad are rapidly unravelling, with diplomatic sources claiming that Tehran is still refusing to sit down with the American delegation expected to arrive from Washington late tonight.

At the heart of the deadlock is Iran’s hardline demand that the United States first lift restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz before any formal talks can proceed.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is at the center of intense diplomatic activity in Pakistan, holding series of high-level meetings amid the growing crisis. After initially confirming a meeting with Pakistan’s army chief, Araghchi later met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where he reportedly laid out Iran’s “principled position” on recent ceasefire developments and pushed for what Tehran calls a “complete end” to the conflict.

According to official statements, Sharif expressed optimism that negotiations would continue despite rising tensions.

Araghchi also held discussions with Pakistan’s military leadership, including Field Marshal Asim Munir, focusing on the fragile ceasefire and escalating regional instability. Iran presented its views on ending the war, while Pakistan reaffirmed its readiness to continue playing a mediating role. Security presence across Islamabad remains heavy, underscoring that Pakistan is still actively trying to prevent a total diplomatic breakdown.

Behind the scenes, reports suggest Araghchi may be carrying a comprehensive new proposal intended for Washington, potentially to be transmitted through Pakistan’s military channels. However, Iranian officials are simultaneously signaling that a direct meeting with U.S. envoys is not part of his official mission, raising further uncertainty over whether face-to-face talks will actually occur.

At the same time, contradictory signals are emerging from Tehran. One after another, Iranian officials are stressing that Araghchi is not in Islamabad to meet U.S. representatives, even as it becomes increasingly clear that Iran is attempting to present a new diplomatic framework through intermediaries.

Trump administration is proceeding with caution, deliberately avoiding sending high-level figures such as Vice President JD Vance, who was previously involved two weeks ago. Instead, officials say Washington’s current approach is to “hear the Iranians out” before committing to any new concessions.

The already fragile ceasefire was extended earlier this week at Pakistan’s request, allowing Iran time to formulate what was described as a unified proposal. But since then, tensions have escalated sharply, particularly over the Strait of Hormuz, with both Tehran and Washington accusing each other of violating the truce. Longstanding disputes over Iran’s nuclear program and its regional proxy network continue to fuel the confrontation.

Meanwhile, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Pakistan today for further discussions. Witkoff, a close Trump associate and now Special Envoy to the Middle East, has played a central role in recent international negotiations. Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and former senior adviser, also brings experience from previous high-profile diplomatic efforts, including Middle East peace talks.

White House has also indicated that Vice President JD Vance remains on standby, ready to travel to Islamabad should any breakthrough emerge from the ongoing behind-the-scenes negotiations.

For now, the situation remains volatile, with diplomacy hanging by a thread and the fate of the Islamabad talks still uncertain.