University of Management and Technology (UMT) held its 25th Convocation 2023 on Thursday, November 16 at Johar Town campus, Lahore.

A total of 3799 graduates were given degrees in various disciplines on this occasion. According to the details 3083 Bachelor, 133 Master, 553 MS/MPhil and 30 PhD degrees were conferred.

Furthermore, 44 Patron Gold Medals, 53 Rector Silver Medals, 09 Rector Academic Excellence Awards (Gold), 08 Certificates of Excellence, 03 Certificates of Merit, 06 Research Publication Awards for MS/MPhil students, 02 Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad Medal Awards, 01 Khurram Murad Medal Award, 01 Mubarak un Nisa Medal Award, 01 Dr Muhammad Ahmed Medal Award, 02 Greenair Medal Awards, 01 Fast Excellence Award, 01 Yasir Memorial Award and 07 Rector Awards for Entrepreneurship and Innovation were also given away on the occasion. The convocation commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the National Anthem. Dr. Sarwar Hussain read a poem paying tribute to ‘Safeer e Ilm o Agahi’, the beloved Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad (Shaheed). Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman Governor of the Punjab, Ibrahim Hasan Murad Provincial Minister for Livestock, Transport, Mines & Minerals Punjab, Usman Asif CEO Devsinc, Chairman UMT Dr. Ahmad Umar Murad, Vice Chairman Farooq Salman Murad, Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza, Acting President UMT Lt. Gen. (R) Javed Hasan, Director General UMT Professor Abid Sherwani, Registrar Saleem Ata, Controller Examination Dr Shahid, Director HR Irfan Bajwa, Deans, Directors and a huge number of students and their parents attended the ceremony.

Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza, extended a warm welcome to the esteemed Governor of Punjab Mr. Baligh ur Rehman and the Keynote Speaker Mr. Usman Asif for gracing the 25th Convocation with their presence. Dr. Raza wholeheartedly congratulated the graduating students, their proud parents, and the dedicated UMT faculty for their unwavering commitment. In his address, he reflected on UMT’s remarkable journey, highlighting the milestones achieved and praising the visionary leadership of the late Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad. Dr. Asif Raza commended the relentless efforts of UMT’s leadership, faculty, and management, propelling us to become a leading private sector university nationally and globally ranked among the top universities. He shared that at UMT participants are groomed 360 degrees so they can lead a confident professional and personal life.

As you step into the next chapter of your lives, I encourage you to leverage your knowledge and skills to foster positive change in your communities and contribute to the betterment of society, he advised the graduates.