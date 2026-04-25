Goods transporters hike freight rates by 10% after hike in petrol, diesel prices

KARACHI – The goods transporters have announced a 10 percent increase in freight charges following a fresh hike in the petrol and diesel prices by the government.

The announcement was made by Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance (PGTA) President Malik Shehzad Awan in a video statement, in which he strongly criticised the increase in fuel prices and termed it detrimental for the transport sector.

He said transporters across the country condemn the decision, adding that rising fuel costs have significantly increased operational expenses and made business unsustainable for many operators.

Malik Shehzad Awan announced that freight charges for goods transport services would be increased by 10 percent nationwide.

He said that due to “flawed government policies,” thousands of transporters are facing unemployment and financial pressure.

He urged the federal government to provide relief by withdrawing additional charges such as toll taxes, motorway fines, traffic penalties, and withholding tax, especially if fuel price increases are unavoidable. He added that the existing subsidy mechanism is insufficient to offset the rising cost burden on the sector.

He further stated that the continued increase in diesel and petrol prices has severely affected transport operations, though transporters are still continuing services in the broader national interest to ensure the smooth movement of goods across the country.

Reiterating his demand for policy review, he called on the government to take urgent steps to stabilize the transport sector to prevent further economic disruption.