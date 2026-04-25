Lahore, Pakistan weather; heatwave grips city, other areas

LAHORE – A severe heatwave has gripped Lahore and other parts of Punjab due to persistent dry weather, making daily life increasingly difficult for the people.

The Met Office said that temperatures are gradually rising across the province as intense sunshine and hot winds continue to prevail, disrupting routine activities and forcing citizens to avoid outdoor exposure during peak hours.

The weather department said Lahore recorded a minimum temperature of 27°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 41°C today.

The extreme heat during daytime hours has intensified the situation, with citizens increasingly turning to shaded areas and cold beverages to cope with the conditions.

Reports also suggested that in some areas, road surfaces are beginning to soften due to extreme temperatures, raising concerns over possible impacts on traffic flow.

Experts attribute the rising temperatures to prolonged dry weather and the absence of rainfall, noting that the effects are also becoming visible on urban infrastructure.

The Met Office has forecast continued dry and hot weather over the next 24 hours across Lahore and other parts of Punjab, advising citizens to avoid unnecessary exposure to sunlight and take precautionary measures to protect themselves from heat-related risks.