LAHORE – Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Tuesday demolished several cattle sheds and removed encroachments during joint operation in different residential colonies in Lahore.

Teams demolished several cattle sheds in Mohlanwal, LDA Avenue-I and Jubilee Town.

(1/2) کمشنر و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے محمد علی رندھاوا کی ہدایت پر ایل ڈی اے اور ایم سی ایل کی ایونیو ون جوبلی ٹاﺅن اور موہلنوال میں مشترکہ کارروائی، سٹرکوںسے تجاوزات اور بھینسوں کے متعدد غیرقانونی باڑے اور شیڈز مسمار کر دیئے۔@RandhawaAli @commissionerlhr pic.twitter.com/ycvKQ1RXyZ — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) November 7, 2023

MCL confiscated more than two dozen cattle heads.

Teams also removed encroachments from main roads of these housing schemes.

LDA Additional Director General Khalid Goraya supervised the operation carried out by joint teams with the help of heavy machinery and Police.

LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operation against illegal constructions and encroachments.