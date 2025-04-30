Sindh to unify taxis, launch EV fleet, and empower women with scooters

Sindh government has announced plans to streamline online taxi services operating in Karachi, unifying them under a single system, and fast-tracking the launch of electric vehicle (EV) taxis to enhance the city’s transport infrastructure.

The decision was made during a key meeting of the Transport and Mass Transit Department, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, and attended by senior officials, including Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Investment and Public-Private Partnership, and other key stakeholders.

The meeting discussed a comprehensive approach to providing safe, affordable, and environmentally friendly transportation options to Karachi’s citizens.

One of the key highlights was the plan to bring all online taxi services in the city under one umbrella.

This unified system aims to improve service quality, fare regulation, and vehicle inspection standards, ensuring a more organized and legally compliant taxi service for passengers.

Minister Memon emphasized that the Sindh government’s priority is to provide high-quality, eco-friendly transport options to the people of Karachi.

The introduction of EV taxis is expected to significantly reduce environmental pollution, offering a modern, sustainable transportation solution to the city.

Additionally, Memon stated that efforts are underway to bring Karachi’s entire bus system under the EV framework, transitioning traditional buses to electric vehicles, with double-decker buses expected to arrive by June and a large batch of new buses to follow by July.

The Sindh government is also focused on empowering women in Karachi.

In the first phase, 1,000 pink scooters will be provided free of charge to working women and female students.

These scooters will provide much-needed mobility and independence to women, particularly for daily commutes, enhancing their access to work and education.

Moreover, Sharjeel Memon stated that plans are in progress to establish charging stations and other necessary facilities for EV vehicles in Karachi.

He also revealed that efforts would be made to allocate funds in the next financial year’s budget for the procurement of new public buses.

Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to attract local and international investors to the transport sector and assured that the Sindh government would offer full support to these investors.