ISLAMABAD- The repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their homeland is continuing.

According to details, thousands of illegal Afghans are returning to their homeland every day from Chaman and Torkham border. 19344 Afghans went to their country yesterday.

Temporary transit camps for illegal foreign nationals have been set up in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan where food, bed and medical facilities have been made available.

It has been decided to keep Torkham border open till eleven pm today after talks with the relevant Afghan authorities.

Registered Afghan refugees not being repatriated:

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar had said that the registered Afghan refugees were not being repatriated.

Talking to the media on the occasion of his visit to the Mayo Hospital in Lahore today, the Prime Minister said only illegal foreign residents will be deported and it is not our aim to capture or grab someone’s property.

The PM said no country in the world allows illegal residents to stay in their land and a citizen of any country can enter Pakistan with a valid visa.

The federal government had earlier set Oct 31 as the deadline for repatriation of all the foreign illegal immigrants and started a campaign to make them aware about it.