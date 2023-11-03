LAHORE- Zaka Ashraf, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is facing allegations of misconduct and unconstitutional decisions from a member of his management committee as his tenure comes to an end.

Ashraf’s four-month term as the head of the PCB is set to conclude on November 5. However, there is uncertainty surrounding its conclusion due to the allegations made by Zulfiqar Malik, a management committee member. These allegations have raised concerns and discontent both within the administration and among external observers.

The allegations take place at the moment when the national team is struggling for its survival in mega event of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

In an email sent to Ashraf and the management committee, Malik accused Ashraf and the administration of various wrongdoings, including:

Failing to adhere to the board’s prescribed mandate, which was to manage daily affairs and refrain from making long-term decisions.

Disregarding directives from the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) ministry to hold board elections and appoint a new chairman.

Not providing his degree certificate, a requirement for the position of PCB chairman.

Allowing his son, Chaudhry Khan Mohammad, to interfere informally in board matters.

Misusing the PCB election commissioner’s office for political victimization and conducting rigged elections in various regions.

Malik’s email aimed to distance himself from these alleged unconstitutional decisions made without the approval of most members.

The most significant issues raised include the lack of progress on board elections and the administration’s involvement in long-term decisions that exceed its mandate.

The PCB responded by stating that all decisions were made in accordance with the constitution, emphasizing that their decisions were intended to ensure the day-to-day operations of the PCB continued without interruption.

The email was sent on October 3, prompting the IPC to request a comprehensive report on the PCB’s operations, including election progress, appointments, and contracts. The PCB has not provided this report, stating that matters between the IPC and PCB are internal.

In August, the IPC had raised concerns about Ashraf’s future, but no action was taken during the political transition.

These governance issues coincide with public missteps by the PCB, such as a press release following Pakistan’s loss to Afghanistan, which blamed the team’s failures on captain Babar Azam and selector Inzamam. This approach led to increased pressure on the team and criticism from players.

Inzamam later resigned as chief selector due to a potential conflict-of-interest issue. A controversy also emerged regarding Ashraf’s alleged failure to answer calls from Babar, suggesting a deteriorating relationship.

Ashraf’s future remains uncertain, with the fate of the PCB’s leadership in the balance as of November 5. It is possible that a government notification will be issued over the weekend or at the beginning of the following week.

The PCB did not provide the required report but when the Cricinfo, credit goes to it, asked the PCB about the report it said that it is the internal matter of the board and refused to make any further comment on it.