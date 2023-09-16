Punjab University and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance mutual cooperation for research and training in the relevant field and to promote mutually beneficial relations between the two organizations. The agreement was signed by PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and Chief Executive Officer DRAP Asim Rauf in a ceremony held at PU here on Saturday. On this occasion, Principal PU College of Pharmacy Prof Dr Syed Atif Raza, eminent dignitaries from Pharmaceutical Industry, secretary PQCB, community pharmacy, Pharmaceutical Consultant, Regulators and faculty members were present. According to MoU, this collaboration would allow the academia to share its research in the field of Pharmaceutical Sciences, for its appropriate utilization by the regulator and other organizations. Main objectives of this collaboration are to support research activities and to equip the future leadership in Pharmacy with theoretical knowledge as well as practical experience in policy and regulatory issues of Pharmaceutical sector. In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that PU has always been working towards encouraging research activities in all sectors. He said that PU College of Pharmacy has the world class faculty having PhD and experience in various pharmaceutical technologies and Pharmacy practices and have potential to bridge the industry – academia gap and has taken number of initiatives to establish strong linkages between the Pharmacy stakeholders for the promotion of Pharmaceutical research. He said that the MoU will address the research on forthcoming regulatory issues and challenges and transfer of new technologies in pharmaceutical.