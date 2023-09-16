The funeral prayers of eight people who died in a traffic accident near Obaro in Sindh have been offered in MahiChowk and Babarlo areas of Punjab on Saturday. A large number of people participated in the funeral prayers after which the victims were laid to rest. Eight people were killed in a road accident in Obaro on Friday. The tragedy took place near Motorway M5 when a car and a Mazda vehicle collided head on. A total of 10 people, including women and children, were going to Punjab. The Motorway police reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to Sheikh Zayad Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.