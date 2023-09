An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has extended the judicial remand of the PTI leaders in cases related to the May 9 violence and attack on Jinnah House. PTI leaders including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, former Punjab governor Umar SarfrazCheema, IjazChaudhry and MianMehmoodur Rashid were presented in the anti-terrorism court of Admin Judge AbharGul Khan on Saturday. The court extended the judicial remand of the accused for another 12 days in the Shadman police station torching case .—APP