PESHAWAR – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former minister Kamran Bangah has been arrested in Peshawar as police raided his house.

Bangash after dodging several raids, was finally arrested as local cops held him from Peshawar’s Chamkani area. The dissent leader is a close aide of former prime minister Imran Khan and provincial leaders and was named in several corruption cases.

He however has been detained in the May 9 violence, that erupted following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Previously, the Peshawar High Court directed authorities, including cops, not to take any illegal steps against family members of former minister.

The two-member bench disposed petition filed by Bangash’s brother who accused the police of conducting illegal raids on their house and harassing him and his family members.

Bangash and several members of his party disappeared following violent protests as hundreds of cases were registered amid massive crackdown.