The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday and gained 334.26 points, a positive change of 0.69 per cent, closing at 48,474.54 points against 48,140.28 points the previous day.

A total of 396,455,410 shares valuing Rs.10.529 billion were traded during the day as compared to 350,067,949 shares valuing Rs. 10.762 billion the previous day.

As many as 364 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 195 of them recorded gains and 143 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

Meanwhile The Pakistani rupee on Wednesday appreciated byRs1 to Rs279.51 against the US dollar in the interbank trading. On Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee had appreciated another 0.41% in theinterbank market and had settled at Rs280.51 after an increase ofRs1.14.

The local currency has cumulatively gained 9.5% since it hit a recordlow of Rs307.1 in the interbank market on September 5.—NNI