Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday said the Federal Cabinet had called for an immediate halt to Israeli bombardment of civilian areas of Gaza, in addition to lifting of blockade for the provision of relief items to the civil population.

He said the Cabinet meeting, presided over by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, also called for prompt measures to allow international aid to reach the civilians in the Gaza.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad, he said the forum strongly condemned Israel’s bombardment, particularly targeting civil population in Gaza besides expressing concern over the volatile situation, stemming from Israel’s illegal occupation, oppression of Palestinians for decades, and blatant violations of United Nations Security Council Resolutions in this regard. The Cabinet stressed that the issue of Palestine should be resolved in accordance with relevant UNSC resolution, he said, adding it also called for the restoration of pre-1967.—APP