The benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange recorded gains on Tuesday, staying above the 57,000-point level.

According to the PSX website, KSE-100 index closed at 57,371.58 points, up 293.62 or 0.51 per cent from the previous close of 57,077.96 points.

Last week, the benchmark of representative shares hit an all-time high and crossed 57,000 points on the back of the staff-level agreement reached between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund.

The signing of the staff-level agreement paves the way for the disbursement of the second loan tranche amounting to $700 million, subject to the approval of the IMF’s Executive Board — which is tentatively scheduled for Dec 7.