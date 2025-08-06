KSE-100 Index surges past 144,000-point market for first time in Pakistan

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its record-breaking advance as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged past the 144,000-point mark for the first time in history on Wednesday.

Trading opened on a strong note as the index climbed to 715 points to reach a new high of 143,752 points. Bullish sentiment persisted throughout the session, pushing the index up by 801 points to another fresh peak of 143,838 points.

The rally gained further momentum in the afternoon as the KSE-100 crossed the psychological barrier of 144,000 points and touched an unprecedented level of 144,105 points.

The historic surge, it is believed, is because of the sustained investor confidence, robust corporate earnings growth while optimism surrounding the country’s improving economic outlook also played role in this regard.

Expectations of favourable policy measures and foreign inflows also improved the buying interest across the key sectors.

on Monday, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) reached a historic milestone with the benchmark index crossing the 142,000-point level for the first time ever.

The KSE-100 index gained 1139.25 points to reach 142,174.23 points, fueled by strong investor confidence and continued momentum in key sectors.