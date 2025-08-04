PSX crosses 142,000 points in historic first amid positive investor sentiment

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) reached a historic milestone today (Monday) with the benchmark index crossing the 142,000-point level for the first time ever.

As of the latest market update, the KSE-100 index gained 1139.25 points to reach 142,174.23 points, fueled by strong investor confidence and continued momentum in key sectors.

Analysts attribute this bullish trend to improved macroeconomic indicators, increased foreign inflows, and strong corporate earnings reports in recent weeks.

The psychological breakthrough of 142,000 points is seen as a major confidence booster for investors, signaling continued market resilience despite global economic uncertainties.

The bullish momentum comes as Pakistan and the United States of America reached a trade agreement. The purpose of this agreement is to promote bilateral trade, enhance market access, attract investment, and foster cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

This development took place during a meeting between Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamison Greer.

As a result of the Pakistan-US agreement, there will be a reduction in mutual tariffs, particularly on Pakistani products exported to the United States.

The statement said that this agreement would mark the beginning of a new era of economic cooperation between the two countries in key economic sectors, especially energy, minerals, IT, cryptocurrency, and others.

According to the Ministry of Finance, this agreement will support ongoing efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s trade relations with the United States, especially to expand these relations to various U.S. states.

Furthermore, Pakistan-Iran business forum on Sunday expressed their commitment to boost bilateral trade to $10 billion by 2028 .

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to expanding trade and economic relations with Iran, expressing confidence in achieving the target of $10 billion in bilateral trade by 2028.

He was addressing the Pakistan-Iran Business Forum in Islamabad, held as part of the two-day official visit of Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian to Pakistan.