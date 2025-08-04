New Hajj policy ends age limit, allows multiple pilgrimages [Check Expected Cost]

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced massive policy shift as it has started receiving application of Hajj 2026, with the collection of dues, from today, August 4.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Muhammad Umar Butt, said the previous age cap and restriction on performing Hajj multiple times have been abolished, making accessibility easy for aspiring pilgrims.

He said the intending pilgrims can submit their applications through designated banks and the official online portal.

The registration process will follow a “first-come, first-served” policy for already registered applicants, who will be required to deposit their first installment between August 4 and 9, he added.

He said subject to seat availability, new applicants will be allowed to apply from August 11 to 16. However, he said the collection of Hajj dues will be stopped as soon as all available seats are filled.

Expected Hajj Cost

The Hajj 2026 package is expected to cost between Rs 1.15 million and 1.25 million, which includes the mandatory sacrificial offering (Dam-e-Shukr).

The official said the process for receiving the second installment will be started from November 1.

Age Limit for Children

The spokesperson clarified that children born after March 1, 2014, will not be eligible to submit application for Hajj.

He urged all interested pilgrims to act swiftly and complete their application procedures within the announced timeframes to secure their seats for Hajj 2026.