PST organizes ‘Meet the Writer’ honouring ex-IGP Zulfiqar Cheema

‘Afkar-e-Taaza,’ ‘Juhd-e-Musalsal’ celebrated as ‘Must Read’ for young officers, students of Pakistan history

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema’s books “Afkar-e-Taaza” and “Juhd-e-Musalsal” were widely appreciated at a literary event titled “Meet The Writer/Review of Books,” organized by the Perveen Shakir Trust (PST) here on Monday.

The ceremony, hosted by PST Chairperson Mrs Parveen Qadir Agha in the serene and flower-adorned lawn of her residence, brought together a distinguished gathering of civil servants, intellectuals, writers, and poets. Among the notable attendees were Air Chief Marshal (R) Sohail Aman, former Federal Ombudsman Dr Tahir Shehbaz, former Federal Secretary Seerat Asghar, former CCPO Lahore Pervaiz Rathore, poet Mehboob Zafar, Prof Dr Sher Ali, Dr Bibi Ameena, and several serving and retired officers from the Police Service, DMG, and IRS.

Speakers at the event highlighted that through his writings, Zulfiqar Cheema offers not only an account of his life but also a deeper reflection on values, perseverance, governance, and ethical conduct. His works, they noted, go beyond mere narration and seek to inspire positive change in society. The themes of struggle, commitment, and integrity were described as particularly relevant in contemporary times.

Prof Dr Farhat Jabeen Virk who reviewed the books, lauded Cheema for documenting contemporary bureaucratic history while offering guidance to young officers. She called him a role model for civil servants, emphasizing that he never compromised on principles nor bowed before authority.

The discussion also highlighted the author’s formative years. Speakers noted how Cheema’s educational journey—from Cadet College Hasanabdal to Government College Lahore and Punjab University Law College—played a crucial role in shaping his character. His early schooling in his native village in Wazirabad was also recalled as a significant influence.

Fiction writer Mrs Rafaqat Javed observed that Cheema’s teachers greatly contributed to his personality and resilience, enabling him to face life’s challenges with courage. Former FBR Member Salman Nabi highlighted the profound influence of Cheema’s mother, calling her his first teacher, and read an emotional passage from the book that moved the audience.

Sumaira Qazi of the IRS entertained participants by reading excerpts from “Juhd-e-Musalsal,” showcasing the author’s use of humour and satire in narrating personal and professional experiences.

Retired civil servants and Cheema’s batch mates Seerat Asghar and Dr Tahir Shehbaz described him as an ardent admirer of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal, and Fatima Jinnah, calling these personalities his “red lines.” Managing Director of the National Book Foundation (NBF), Dr Jahangir Kamran, termed the books “must-read” for students of Pakistan history and bureaucracy and offered to publish Cheema’s future works.

Colleagues from the Police Service, including Pervaiz Rathore, Zubair Hashmi, and Ehsan Sadiq, shared personal anecdotes, recalling instances where Cheema upheld his principles even in the face of pressure from top authorities, including chief ministers and prime ministers.

Earlier, in her welcome address, Mrs Parveen Qadir Agha said the event aimed not only to celebrate books but to engage with the ideas and experiences behind them. She described Cheema as a seasoned civil servant and thoughtful writer whose work reflects a life of purpose, action, and continuous striving.

She also highlighted the mission of the Perveen Shakir Trust, established three decades ago to preserve the literary legacy of the renowned poet Parveen Shakir.