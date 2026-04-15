Global partners pledge support to boost Pakistan’s skilled workforce

Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan emphasized that Pakistan’s youth are its greatest asset. He said this on Tuesday addressing a high-level roundtable conference titled “TVET: Strengthening International Cooperation for Skills Development in Pakistan,” held at the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) headquarters. PM’s aide was of the view that the government was actively leveraging strategic partnerships and skills development initiatives to enhance employability and enable young people to contribute effectively at both national and global levels.

Diplomats from 16 countries and senior representatives of the United Nations agencies also attended the event and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation with Pakistan to develop a skilled workforce aligned with modern global demands.

Organized under the initiative of NAVTTC Chairperson Ms. Gulmina Bilal Ahmad, the conference brought together ambassadors and diplomatic representatives from countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, China, and France, along with representatives from the European Union and several Asian and African nations. Senior officials from United Nations agencies such as the International Labour Organization (ILO), UNICEF, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) also participated.

In her opening remarks, Gulmina Bilal Ahmad said the gathering reflected a shared commitment to equipping Pakistan’s youth with globally competitive skills. She highlighted that international partnerships were playing a key role in creating employment opportunities, fostering innovation, and promoting sustainable economic growth. She noted that, under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, NAVTTC had trained millions of young people across the country within just two and a half years.