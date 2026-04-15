Hundreds of children infected with HIV linked to unsafe injection practices at Taunsa hospital

A serious public health scandal has emerged in Punjab’s Taunsa Sharif, where a government hospital has been implicated in repeatedly administering injections using used syringes. This criminal negligence is believed to have contributed to 331 children contracting HIV.

According to Foreign media reports, between November 2024 and October 2025, the number of HIV-positive children in Taunsa rose to 331. The issue first came to light when a doctor at a private clinic linked the spread of HIV to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in late 2024. Following this revelation, local authorities announced a strict crackdown and suspended the hospital’s Medical Superintendent.

However, months later, the dangerous practice of reusing syringes reportedly continues. Secret footage from the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital shows alarming violations. On at least 10 occasions, used syringes were refilled with medication, potentially contaminating the drugs. In four cases, medicine from the same vial was administered to multiple children. While it is unclear whether any of those children were already HIV-positive, such practices significantly increase the risk of viral transmission. Hospital staff, including a doctor, were seen administering injections 66 times without wearing clean gloves. In another instance, a nurse was observed handling a medical waste container filled with hazardous materials without protective gloves.

Health experts warn that even if a new needle is attached, viruses can remain in the syringe body and be transmitted through reuse. They emphasized that nearly all protocols for safe injection practices were being violated, highlighting broader weaknesses in infection control training across Pakistan. Despite the evidence, the newly appointed Medical Superintendent, Dr. Qasim Buzdar, claimed that the footage either predates his appointment or may have been staged, insisting that the hospital is currently safe for children.

The report further states that, using data from the Punjab AIDS Screening Program, private clinics, and police records, 331 HIV-positive children were identified during the one-year period.

Among 97 children studied, only four had HIV-positive mothers, suggesting that mother-to-child transmission was not the primary cause in most cases. Provincial screening data indicates that approximately half of the infections were linked to the reuse of contaminated needles. The sources of infection for the remaining cases were not clearly identified. Earlier, in March 2025, the Punjab government suspended Medical Superintendent Dr. Tayyab Farooq Chandio, citing 106 cases. However, within three months of his suspension, he reportedly resumed treating children as a Senior Medical Officer at a rural health center on the outskirts of Taunsa.