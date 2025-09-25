Provincial politics, national consensus

Muhammad Azam Tariq

CALLS for political consensus in Pakistan often arise during crises—economic instability, constitutional stand-offs, or security challenges.

Yet, despite repeated attempts, true unity rarely emerges. While many blame polarization, power struggles, or institutional interference, the deeper cause lies in the different political dimensions that shape each province’s political behavior, consciousness and priorities.

Provincial political dimensions: By political dimensions, we mean the unique historical experiences, socio-economic structures, ethnic identities and institutional relationships that define how each province understands and engages with politics. These differences are not inherently negative, but decades of centralization, uneven development and mistrust have turned them into sources of division.

Punjab – The center of power politics: Home to over half of Pakistan’s population, Punjab dominates national politics. Voter behavior here is shaped by patronage networks, development projects and institutional influence. Proximity to Islamabad gives Punjab leverage but fuels perceptions of favoritism elsewhere. Consensus is often defined through Punjab’s lens, leaving other provinces feeling sidelined. Sindh – politics of identity and resistance: Rural Sindh remains loyal to the PPP, rooted in the Bhutto legacy and a narrative of resistance against authoritarianism. Karachi’s politics, shaped by ethnic tensions and shifting allegiances, reflects urban grievances. For Sindh, consensus means protecting autonomy, controlling resources and addressing historical grievances—especially over water and fiscal rights.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Populism and Anti-Establishment Sentiment: KP’s politics is volatile, swinging between religious, nationalist and populist movements. Experiences with militancy, displacement and the tribal areas’ merger have fostered skepticism toward central authority. KP voters demand security, fair integration and socio-economic uplift—issues often sidelined in national policy.

Balochistan – Fragmented Politics and Alienation: Balochistan’s politics is shaped by nationalist movements, tribal hierarchies and local power brokers. Federal neglect, resource exploitation and insurgency have bred deep alienation. Gas from Balochistan powers industries elsewhere, yet many areas lack basic amenities. Here, politics centers on dignity autonomy and survival, making trust in federal consensus scarce.

Why Consensus Remains Elusive: Provinces differ in priorities—Punjab values stability and development, Sindh emphasizes historical rights, KP seeks security and Balochistan demands autonomy. Centralized governance deepens mistrust, while uneven political management fuels resentment. National consensus falters because it rarely accounts for these differences in equal measure.

Towards Functional Federalism: The solution lies not in erasing differences but managing them through stronger federal mechanisms. The Council of Common Interests should be empowered, the NFC Award made equitable and national parties must genuinely represent all provinces. Provincial leaders, in turn, must rise above parochialism to contribute to federal unity.

Conclusion: Pakistan’s political unity depends on recognizing diversity as a strength. Consensus is not about eliminating differences, but building bridges across them. Only by integrating provincial identities into a shared vision—where every province feels heard and represented—can Pakistan transform diversity from a source of division into a pillar of unity.

—The writer is a Pakistani thinker and commentator who writes on politics, society and history with a focus on bridging diverse perspectives.

