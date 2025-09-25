5G and Pakistan’s digital sovereignty

IN the twenty-first century, connectivity has become a matter of sovereignty.

The global race for 5G is not simply a technological contest; it is a struggle for economic autonomy, digital security, and geopolitical relevance. For Pakistan, the upcoming rollout of 5G is more than a communications upgrade. It is a test of whether the state can assert its digital sovereignty within an evolving international order defined by technology, trade, and transnational governance. The government’s recent measures from spectrum allocation to regulatory reforms signal recognition that 5G must be treated not only as a commercial asset but as a national resource. In international law terms, this reflects a deliberate effort to align domestic telecommunications frameworks with global standards under the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), while safeguarding national jurisdiction over critical digital infrastructure.

Pakistan’s digital economy is already making its presence felt on the global stage. In FY2025, IT exports surged to USD 3.8 billion, with freelancers contributing USD 700 million that is an extraordinary 91% year-on-year increase. These figures are more than economic data; they reflect Pakistan’s integration into the global digital economy and its compliance with emerging international trade norms, including those negotiated under the WTO’s e-commerce agenda. Institutional innovations, such as the Pakistan Digital Authority, further position the country to embed rule-based governance into its digital transition. By focusing on digitizing agriculture, healthcare, and education, the Authority reinforces Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) obligations while creating the legal and policy scaffolding required protecting intellectual property rights, data flows, and digital contracts across borders. With 300,000 youth already trained in digital skills and a target of one million, Pakistan is investing in its demographic dividend through measures that resonate with the principle of the “right to development” in international human rights law.

Comparative experiences underscore the stakes. South Korea’s early adoption of 5G catalyzed new industries in smart manufacturing and autonomous mobility, generating billions in GDP gains. The World Bank has consistently noted that a 10% increase in broadband penetration boosts GDP by 1.38% in developing economies which is an empirical validation that the international community increasingly views connectivity as a driver of equitable development. Pakistan stands at a similar inflection point. Yet challenges persist. Despite 98% wireless coverage, only 14% of towers are fiberized, exposing a structural gap that directly affects compliance with international technical standards for ultra-low latency and high bandwidth.

The government’s three-year fiberization plan, coupled with Right-of-Way (ROW) reforms, indicates a serious commitment to harmonizing domestic infrastructure with international regulatory best practices. For Instance, The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has already waived fees in Islamabad, and a federal directive issued on August 27 pushes other agencies such as the National Highway Authority and Pakistan Railways to align with this progressive policy. Though Pakistan offers some of the most affordable telecom services and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has acknowledged the strain on Quality of Service (QoS), especially as legacy 2G networks remain active in many regions. However, spectrum congestion, high taxation (37.4%), and legacy 2G networks undermine Quality of Service (QoS) benchmarks set under ITU frameworks.

The upcoming auction of the 600 MHz band represents a critical test of Pakistan’s capacity to implement fair, transparent, and internationally credible spectrum management which is a key principle of international telecommunications law. Parallel efforts in satellite internet, guided by an Open Space Policy, mirror global precedents in Brazil and Nigeria; both of which leveraged international licensing norms to extend digital inclusion of remote communities. But the implications of 5G extend beyond economics or technical compliance. At their core, they touch upon the social contract. A digitally empowered youth bulge can transform from a potential liability into a generational asset, aligning Pakistan’s domestic stability with its obligations under international peace and security frameworks. Fintech reforms and e-commerce regulation are democratizing access to capital and markets, reinforcing the principle of “inclusivity” embedded in international economic law.

The task ahead is urgent. Without accelerated investment in data centers, submarine cables, and clean energy to power digital infrastructure, Pakistan risks breaching its own policy commitments and falling behind in global competitiveness rankings. But if approached strategically with legal foresight, cross-border cooperation, and a commitment to multilateral standards, Pakistan can harness 5G not only as a tool of development but as an instrument of international legitimacy. If things are done right, 5G can become Pakistan’s great equalizer: strengthening digital sovereignty, reinforcing compliance with international obligations, and positioning the country as a credible player in the global digital economy. This is not merely about faster internet, but it is about anchoring Pakistan’s future in the evolving architecture of international law and governance

—The author is associated with IPRI as research associate with masters in International relations and governance.