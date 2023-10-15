White cane safety day was marked on Sunday, serving as a poignant reminder of our collective responsibility towards individuals facing visual disabilities. The white cane, more than a symbol, stands as a powerful tool for independent mobility of the visually impaired, highlighting their inherent capabilities and potential, which are no different from those of their sighted counterparts.

In his message in connection with the day, President Arif Alvi rightly emphasized the importance of intensifying efforts to address challenges faced by visually impaired individuals. Responsibility rests with authorities concerned to establish comprehensive legislative, administrative, and infrastructural mechanisms that can aid and empower the visually impaired. The President’s call for greater consideration and integration of visually impaired individuals into society resonates deeply, emphasising urgent need for benchmarking of care standards in line with those observed in advanced nations. Firstly, it is essential to facilitate inclusive educational environment that cater to the needs of visually impaired students. Introducing specialized educational tools and technologies, along with trained educators, can ensure that visually impaired students receive quality education and are empowered to pursue their aspirations. Then by creating more employment opportunities and promoting inclusive workplaces can foster their economic independence and social integration.

Encouraging private and public sector organisations to adopt inclusive employment practices is crucial in this regard. On this white cane safety day, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a more accessible and supportive environment, where every individual, regardless of ability, can thrive and contribute meaningfully to our shared communities. Pakistan is home to a significant number of individuals with varying degrees of visual impairment, with a notable reduction in blindness due to cataracts. However, there remains a pressing need for government-led efforts to further decrease the prevalence of blindness and vision impairment across the nation.