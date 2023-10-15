In a tragic incident, at least six labourers were killed and two others injured after gunmen barged into a house in Turbat on Saturday and opened indiscriminate fire. According to a senior police officer, the armed men used automatic weapons to kill workers who were staying at an under-construction house owned by a local contractor.

This is not an isolated occurrence in Balochistan. This marks yet another chapter in a series of heinous assaults targeting the vulnerable labour community. The purpose of such acts is only to create an environment of fear and insecurity in the people of province. It is imperative that authorities undertake a thorough investigation into the latest deplorable act and ensure that perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice, sending a strong message that such violence will not be tolerated. There is also a need for a comprehensive approach to safeguard rights and security of labourers. The decision by authorities concerned to carry out a survey in Turbat and other areas to collect data of labourers working in Makran to make arrangements for their security is a step in the right direction, which will give a sense of security to these daily waged workers. Increased surveillance and regular patrols by law enforcement agencies can contribute to a safer environment.

Peace and stability in Balochistan is of immense importance to accrue maximum benefits from China Pakistan Economic Corridor project as well as unearth its vast natural resources. Our enemy will definitely try to create hurdles in this regard but we have to foil its nefarious designs through greater vigilance and focusing on development of Balochistan, which has also a vast potential of tourism. The recently celebrated Kali Mata Mandir festival in Kalat serves as a powerful symbol of religious harmony and peaceful coexistence. This very much indicates that people of Balochistan are peace loving and goods hosts. By tapping into this potential and investing in tourism infrastructure, we can attract visitors from across the globe. This shall also improve a positive image of Pakistan.