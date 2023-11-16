INTRODUCTION: In today’s intricate world, the principles of social justice and the recognition of women’s pivotal role are essential for constructing prosperous and equitable societies. This extensive article explores the historical significance of justice, delves into the challenges of the contemporary understanding of justice, and underscores the essential contributions of women to social progress.

Social Justice: A guarantor of prosperity: At its core, social justice demands that all individuals within society enjoy equal rights, transcending distinctions of status, race, creed, or profession. However, the current concept of justice often falls short, becoming a mere rhetorical tool that misleads and satisfies through empty promises. Contrasting this with the historical context of Islam reveals golden eras where justice waved its banner over humanity. Today, nations grapple with stories of oppression and injustice, casting a shadow on the vastness of the world. The absence of justice contributes to a global deterioration, with tyranny and strife prevalent in various parts of the world. The scales of justice, when correctly balanced, should indicate a society devoid of riots, complaints and demonstrations.

Drawing from historical examples, including the governance of developed nations, emphasizes that justice should be uniform, regardless of one’s background. Islamic principles, exemplified by the Last Prophet (PBUH) and leaders like Hazrat Umar, underscore justice as a fundamental building block for humanity. The justice system of Islam, with its unyielding stance, serves as a beacon for conscious individuals.

Justice during WW-II and its contemporary relevance: Even during the chaos of World War-II, leaders like Churchill recognized the vital role of courts in ensuring justice as crucial for national security. In today’s world dominated by constitutions, laws and the pursuit of justice, the struggle for justice remains a prolonged and uncertain journey for many. However, the importance of justice cannot be overstated and the need for its establishment globally is imminent. The scales must be corrected to bring positive progress and address the myriad problems facing the humanity today.

Social progress: Unattainable without women: While the pursuit of justice is integral, social progress is equally dependent on acknowledging and harnessing the potential of women. Across the globe, women continue to face unequal opportunities, undervaluation and rights violations. Despite progress in the last 25 years, achieving equal access to economic resources remains elusive. Women today hold diverse roles, impacting the economy significantly, yet obstacles to their full participation persist.

Recognizing women as the primary caretakers of children and elders globally, studies show that women take the lead in helping families adjust to new realities during societal changes. Women entrepreneurs are heralded as the new engine of economic growth, contributing extensively to various sectors. However, they face challenges like gender inequality and discrimination. Efforts to provide equal opportunities, eradicate discrimination and support women entrepreneurs are crucial for societal progress.

Rural women: Catalysts for transformation: Rural women play a pivotal role in achieving a transformational economy, environmental sustainability and social changes required for sustainable development. Empowering them through interest-free loans and technical courses can contribute significantly to improving rural livelihoods. The catalytic role of women entrepreneurs in providing economic regeneration, growth and job creation is well-documented. This concerted strategy by governments to level the playing field for women in policy and decision-making is commendable.

Ensuring full enjoyment of human rights: Effectively ensuring full enjoyment of human rights by women, girls, men, boys and people of diverse gender identities requires a comprehensive understanding of the social structures, norms and power relations framing various aspects of life. Women working within health care and social services are indispensable pillars of society. They deserve appreciation, equal pay and acknowledgment for their courage. In a society where women can claim their rights and access opportunities, economies grow, food security improves and prospects enhance for current and future generations.

The combined impact: Building prosperous and equitable societies: Integrating the principles of social justice with the acknowledgment of the indispensable role of women forms the bedrock for building prosperous, equitable and harmonious societies. By upholding these principles, societies can foster positive progress, enhance food security and improve prospects for current and future generations. The journey towards a more peaceful and prosperous world necessitates a steadfast commitment to justice and the empowerment of women.

Conclusion: In conclusion, the amalgamation of social justice and the recognition of the pivotal role of women form the cornerstone for building prosperous, equitable and harmonious societies. This integrated approach reflects a commitment to justice, equality and empowerment, essential for navigating the complexities of our modern world. As we strive for a better future, let social justice and the empowerment of women guide us towards a more peaceful and prosperous world.

