EVERY November, the diabetes community comes together to recognize both National Diabetes Month in the US and World Diabetes Day. World Diabetes Day falls on 14 November to mark the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who discovered the insulin hormone along with Charles Herbert Best in 1922.

Diabetes, a persistent health condition characterized by elevated blood sugar levels, impacts millions of people globally. It is imperative for both individuals and healthcare professionals to comprehend the risk factors, potential complications, and the pivotal role of lifestyle, particularly when considering Quality-Adjusted Life Years (QALYs).

Numerous factors contribute to the development of diabetes, encompassing genetics, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and suboptimal dietary choices. Age, family history, and ethnicity further exert substantial influence. Identifying these elements is pivotal for early intervention and implementing preventive measures.

Unregulated diabetes can result in a multitude of complications, affecting different organs and systems within the body. Common complications include cardiovascular diseases, kidney issues, nerve damage and impaired vision. These complications not only impact physical health but also contribute to an overall decline in the quality of life.

Essential foundations in managing diabetes lie in dietary and lifestyle modifications. Adopting a well-balanced, nutritious diet that is high in fibre and low in processed sugars assists in regulating blood sugar levels. Regular physical activity contributes to weight management and enhances insulin sensitivity. Effective stress management through practices such as meditation and sufficient sleep is also pivotal in diabetes control.

The concept of QALYs gauges the influence of a health condition on an individual’s comprehensive quality of life. For individuals grappling with diabetes, integrating lifestyle changes not only aids in disease control but also positively influences QALYs. Through the management of risk factors and the prevention of complications, individuals can elevate their well-being and sustain a higher quality of life.

A holistic approach to diabetes management encompasses addressing the physical, mental and emotional dimensions of the condition. Regular check-ups, adherence to prescribed medications and continuous education about diabetes constitute fundamental components. Furthermore, cultivating a robust support network and prioritizing psychological well-being contribute to an overall enhancement in quality of life.

Diabetes is a nuanced condition with far-reaching implications for individuals and healthcare systems alike. Acknowledging the risk factors and potential complications is paramount. Equally significant is recognizing the role of lifestyle in diabetes management. By seamlessly incorporating dietary adjustments, regular exercise and stress management into daily routines, individuals cannot only regulate their diabetes but also augment their Quality-Adjusted Life Years. Empowering individuals with knowledge and fostering robust support systems ensures a comprehensive and effective approach to thriving while living with diabetes.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Rawalpindi.

Email: [email protected]

views expressed are writer’s own.