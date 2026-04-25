Karachi Kings seal PSL 11 Playoff spot by Knocking Out Quetta Gladiators

Karachi Kings stormed into commanding position in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 playoff race with ruthless nine-wicket demolition of Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, a defeat that officially ended the Gladiators’ campaign.

Chasing challenging 196, Kings made target look almost effortless, wrapping up the chase in the 19th over with just one wicket lost, thanks to a breathtaking batting exhibition led by David Warner and Reeza Hendricks.

The chase started with intent as Jason Roy and skipper Warner set the tone early, driving Karachi past 50-run mark with confident stroke play. However, the stand was broken when Jahandad Khan removed Roy for 20 off 15 balls, which included four crisp boundaries.

What followed was total domination. Warner and Hendricks turned game into one-sided spectacle, dismantling the Gladiators’ bowling attack with fearless aggression and flawless timing. Warner brought up his sixth PSL half-century in style, anchoring the innings while keeping the scoreboard racing past 100.

Hendricks was equally destructive, punishing anything loose and bringing up his fifth PSL fifty as the Kings continued their relentless charge. Together, the duo stitched a massive century partnership that completely shut Quetta out of the contest, pushing the total beyond 150 with ease.

Warner remained unbeaten on a commanding 89 off 48 balls, smashing 10 fours and four sixes, while Hendricks stayed not out on a blistering 87 off 48 deliveries, featuring eight boundaries and four maximums. The pair guided Karachi to victory well before the end of the innings, sealing a statement win.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators posted 195 for 6 after batting first, but their innings was rocked immediately as Hasan Ali delivered a dream opening over, removing both Shamyl Hussain and Khawaja Nafay for golden ducks.

From early chaos, skipper Saud Shakeel and Rilee Rossouw launched a fierce recovery, counterattacking the Kings’ bowlers with aggressive intent. Their partnership quickly lifted Quetta past 50 and then 100, putting the innings back on track.

Rossouw, in superb touch, struck his way to a 14th PSL fifty, while Shakeel matched him with his fifth PSL half-century. The pair built a commanding 147-run stand that briefly shifted momentum back to Quetta. However, the breakthrough came when Rizwanullah struck to remove Shakeel for a well-made 57 off 34 balls, decorated with nine boundaries.

Rossouw continued his explosive hitting, powering to a sensational 90 off 54 deliveries with eight fours and six towering sixes, but his innings ended when Abbas Afridi finally broke through, leaving Quetta at 157 for 4 in 15.3 overs.

From there, the innings unraveled under pressure. Rizwanullah returned to dismiss Hasan Nawaz for just two runs, while Abbas Afridi struck again to remove Jahandad Khan cheaply. The Gladiators slipped to 185 for 6 by the 19th over.

Dinesh Chandimal provided late resistance with an unbeaten 30 off 17 balls, including three fours and a six, while Alzarri Joseph added two runs as Quetta closed at 195 for 6.

Karachi’s bowling effort was well spread, with Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Rizwanullah all finishing with two wickets each, setting the stage for a dominant all-round victory that sends a loud warning to the rest of the PSL.