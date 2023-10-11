Pakistan skipper Babar Azam retained top spot in the ODI batting rankings despite lackluster performance in two World Cup 2023 matches against Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam scored 10 against Sri Lanka and five against Netherlands.

India opener Shubman Gill also retained second place despite not making to the playing XI in the encounter against Australia.

Ten centuries across the opening eight matches at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 have shaken up the top end of the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings.

Virat Kohli, Quinton de Kock and Dawid Malan are the big movers inside the top 10 of the ODI Batting Rankings.

De Kock’s blazing hundred against Sri Lanka has lifted him one spot higher to sixth in the batting rankings.

Kohli is on the heels of the South Africa keeper-batter in seventh spot after a match-turning 85 runs against Australia.

England opener Malan made an even bigger move as 140 rapid runs against Bangladesh pushed him seven places higher into eighth in the batting rankings.

Malan has also reached a career-best rating of 711 to be four points behind Kohli, and six points ahead of Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq who has dropped to ninth.

India keeper-batter KL Rahul (up 15 spots to 19th) and South Africa all-rounder Aiden Markram (up 11 spots to 21st) have also benefited from plundering runs to start the Cricket World Cup.

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood now holds top spot on his own in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings after sharing the crown with Mohammed Siraj in the previous update.

Hazlewood leapt from 669 to 682 rating points after taking 3/38 against India.

Kuldeep has climbed three places to eighth after taking 2/42 against Australia, while Jadeja (3/28) soared 22 spots but still sits outside the top-40 bowlers.

New Zealand quicks Trent Boult (up two spots to third) and Matt Henry (up four spots to five) have also risen inside the top 10.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan holds onto top spot in the All-rounder Rankings after taking four wickets in two matches.

Mitchell Santner is the only all-rounder to climb higher inside the top-10 after backing up 2/37 against England with 5/59 and a quickfire 36* in a player-of-the-match performance against Netherlands.