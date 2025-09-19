Private hajj scheme applications open for new pilgrims in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced that applications for the private Hajj scheme are now open.

Under the scheme, 37,900 new pilgrims will be able to submit applications this year.

According to the ministry, priority will be given to applicants who were unable to perform Hajj last year. Reports indicate that 22,097 such pilgrims had already registered, and private Hajj operators are required to provide an affidavit confirming the completion of their registration.

The ministry further stated that the total quota for private Hajj operators has been fixed at 60,000, which will include both the 22,097 previously registered pilgrims and 37,903 new applicants.

Earlier, the federal government has announced massive policy shift as it has started receiving application of Hajj 2026.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Muhammad Umar Butt, said the previous age cap and restriction on performing Hajj multiple times have been abolished, making accessibility easy for aspiring pilgrims.

He said the intending pilgrims can submit their applications through designated banks and the official online portal.

The registration process will follow a “first-come, first-served” policy for already registered applicants, who will be required to deposit their first installment between August 4 and 9, he added.

He said subject to seat availability, new applicants will be allowed to apply from August 11 to 16. However, he said the collection of Hajj dues will be stopped as soon as all available seats are filled.