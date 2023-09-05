The Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday wrote a letter to all district administrations warning of an upward trend in dengue cases in different districts of the province during the last 24 hours and advised vigorous precautionary measures to curb the spread. According to a report from the health department, during the last 24 hours, the number of dengue-infected cases had reached 97 with maximum of 25 cases reported from Peshawar.

Similarly, 19 cases were reported from Swabi, Mardan 13, Chitral Lower seven, Bajaur and Kohat six each, Batagram four, Nowshera three, DI Khan three, Abbottabad, Dir Lower and Khyber two each and one each from Hangu, Torghar, Mansehra, Lakki Marwat and Bannu. Dengue is an illness spread through the bite of an infected mosquito and can lead to death in its most severe form. People affected by dengue go through intense flu-like symptoms including high fever, intense headache, muscle and joint pain, and nausea and vomiting, typically persisting for approximately a week.

Health experts say the illness spreads because of poor hygiene conditions, and heavy monsoon rain provides ideal conditions for dengue-carrying mosquitoes to thrive in stagnant waters. Data from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Wednesday showed Peshawar, the provincial capital, had registered the highest count with 22 dengue cases in the past week while Mardan documented 13 cases, Swabi nine, Lower Chitral seven, Bajaur six, Kohat four, and Nowshera three. In addition, Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber, Abbottabad, and Lower Dir had two cases each, while Battagram, Hangu, Torghar, Manshera, Lakki Marwat, and Bannu had one case each. “Several teams have been formed to prevent the spread of dengue in the province and the situation is being monitored in all the districts,” Dr. said. He said health authorities were implementing measures to curb the spread of dengue larvae across all districts and “comprehensive facilities” for patient treatment, including medical personnel and medications, were being made available in households.

“Indoor residual spraying (IRS) for dengue has also been started in the affected areas,” the official added. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan is considered an endemic region for dengue, with ongoing transmission throughout the year accompanied by seasonal surges.