A man carrying 86 heroin-filled capsules in his stomach was held at Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) source said on Monday. The accused was a resident of Khyber district, and he was leaving for Dubai before being arrested.

In a major action at Karachi International Container Terminal, the ANF recovered a large number of bottles of liquor from a container sent from Dubai. As many as 8,520 bottles of foreign liquor were booked for a private company in Karachi.

The ANF carried out two operations near the Motorway Toll Plaza in Islamabad. In the first operation, it recovered 2kg of hashish and 480 grams of ice drug from two suspects in a passenger bus.

In the second operation, six packets of hashish were recovered from Toba Tek Singh. The total weight of the hashish recovered from him was 7.2kg.

Similarly, the ANF recovered 464 drug pills from an accused on University Road, Peshawar. The accused, a resident of Hangu, confessed to selling drugs to university students.—APP