ACCORDING to the latest figures compiled by the World Health Organization for 2020, 28,170 people lost their lives in Pakistan from road accidents which is 1.93 % of all deaths, one of the highest in the world. (02 Feb 2023) Reckless driving is one of the major causes of road accidents in Pakistan.

Many drivers are often seen driving at a high speed, dangerously overtaking other vehicles or driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. One wheeling on roads contributes to one of the causes of road accidents. Motor bikers most of the time indulge in road lane violations which contributes to road accident. Many teenagers are found driving cars with their friends without driving licences and they are vulnerable to road accidents

Other reasons include Red light jumping, not wearing safety belts or safety approved helmets, road lane violations. I would call upon the policy makers and the Authorities of Pakistan to Please review and implement the below listed measures which would result in prevention of road accidents thus saving precious human lives.

All imported or locally manufactured cars must have air bags to be factory fitted only. All vehicle drivers must wear safety belt moreover the person/passenger sitting in the front seat must also wear safety belt at all times. Infants/Babies must be at the rear seat properly secured & fastened in a baby cot and moreover small children must also be at the rear Seat in a properly secured & fastened properly designed Child chair. All driver’s licences issuance must be revamped to include drug & alcohol tests to determine the presence of drugs or alcohol in blood, urine or in breath. Driving simulators to be included to check the level of alertness or the reaction rate of the driver who is taking the test. Motor bikers and the person sitting at the back must wear safety approved helmets. A motor bike track must be provided on roads for the Bikers throughout the country to only drive in this track without fail. Traffic Police of the Federal Capital and all the provinces must promote road safety awareness campaigns through the newspapers, Television, and Radio, FM Radio channels, by visiting schools, colleges, and universities. Radio Stations/FM Radios of all the provinces and of the Federal Capital must transmit Traffic awareness programmes in the local regional languages like Pashto, Punjabi, Brohi, Sindhi as majority of Pakistani population is illiterate and the Traffic awareness programmes should be aired by experienced Traffic Police officers of all the four provinces Heavy traffic fines must be imposed for the car drivers, motor bikers and other vehicles as Heavy traffic fines would serve as a deterrence not to indulge in traffic violations. An annual inspection of all vehicles must be introduced in Pakistan as the one already in place in the UK known as MOT test (Ministry of Transport) annual inspection of vehicles which are 3 to 4 years old, this would ensure to meet stringent road safety and environmental standards and this mandatory annual inspection of the vehicles should be assigned to a Third Party which is neutral party having international accreditation & recognition. It has been reported that especially on the motorway when motorist visits a vehicle workshop to either check the air pressure in tyres or get their vehicles checked for a mechanical or electrical fault etc. Some people from the workshop reportedly damage the tyres of the motorist with blade and once the vehicle travel some distance on the motorway the vehicle tyres get busted and this could easily cause a road accident. An effective traffic management system must be put in place in the Federal Capital and in all the four provinces by introducing drone technology to monitor the traffic management on major roads of the capital like Islamabad Expressway, Srinagar Highway and all major roads of all cities of Pakistan.

—The writer is contributing columnist.