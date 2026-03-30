President Zardari summons high-level meeting on Middle East crisis

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday summoned a high-level meeting today to deliberate on the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East and Pakistan’s possible mediation role, sources said.

The meeting, to be chaired by the president, will be attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, key federal ministers, senior military leadership, and provincial chief ministers.

According to sources, participants will review the ongoing conflict involving Iran, United States and Israel, along with its regional implications.

The situation arising from attacks on Gulf countries will also come under discussion.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is expected to brief the meeting on the outcomes of a recent four-nation foreign ministers’ conference.

The country’s petroleum reserves and supply chain will also be reviewed.

Sources further said the meeting will assess the implementation of austerity measures while the key decisions are expected regarding subsidies for motorcycle and rickshaw drivers.