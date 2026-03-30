US aggression will lead to ‘humiliating captivity’ of American troops, warns Iran

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian military spokesperson has warned that any US aggression against Iran would result in the “humiliating captivity” of American soldiers, escalating tensions amid an already volatile regional situation.

The Iranian state media said that Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps made it clear that repeated threats by US President Donald Trump regarding ground operations and seizure of islands in the Persian Gulf would provoke a severe response.

The statements come amid the reports of indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran through Pakistan, with indications of possible progress toward an agreement.

Ebrahim Zolfaqari warned that any such move would put US commanders and troops at grave risk, adding that they could face dire consequences in the Gulf waters.

He further stated that Trump “only understands the language of power” and accused him of causing significant harm to the United States, Europe and particularly Asian countries.

Zolfaqari also alleged that Trump, under pressure from Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad and influenced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had made unreliable and inconsistent statements, calling him “one of the most untruthful presidents.”

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the United States was using diplomatic engagement as a cover for potential military preparations. He warned against any move toward escalation, stating that Iranian forces were fully prepared to respond.