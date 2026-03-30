750 prize bond schedule 2026: Next draw date, time and prize money

QUETTA – The 106th draw of Rs750 denomination National Prize Bonds will be conducted at State Bank of Pakistan, Banking Services Corporation (Bank), in April 2026.

The upcoming draw of the prize bond will be conducted on 15 April 2026 at 9:00 am with holders of the this denomination waiting for the draw as they hope to win the mega cash prizes.

Improve it

The prize bonds are considered a save investment in Pakistan as it can be encashed at any time and it also provides an opportunity to win big cash prizes.

750 Prize Bond Winning Amount

The Rs750 prize bond draw awards a first prize of Rs 1,500,000 to one winner, a second prize of Rs 500,000 to three winners, and a third prize of Rs 9,300 to 1,696 winners.

First Prize: Rs1,500,000 (1 winner)

Second Prize: Rs500,000 (3 winners)

Third Prize: Rs9,300 (1,696 winners)

Those who win the prizes can redeem it by visiting the nearby branches of National Savings. The Prize Bond scheme continues to offer a secure investment opportunity to people as they can in cash prizes.

First, Second Winners of 750 Prize Bond Previous Draw

In previous draw conducted in January 2026, the first prize of Rs1,500,000 was won by 809258 while the second prize has been grabbed by 488890, 748328 and 746418.

Tax Deduction

As per the notification, filers will now face a 15 percent withholding tax on winning amount of prize bonds. In contrast, non-filers will be subject to a higher rate of 30% on the same earnings.

Complete 750 Prize Bond Schedule 2026

For Rs750, the next draws will be conducted on July 15 in Lahore, and October 15 in Rawalpindi.