Masroon, Ketfol, Depasrone, Drofa Tablets declared Fake by Pak Drug Regulatory Authority

ISLAMABAD – Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) issued a stern alert naming several fake companies involved in producing counterfeit drugs.

As DRAP intensified its crackdown against pharmaceutical companies manufacturing medicines without proper licenses. The authority named Fega Pharmaceutical Karachi, Adcock Pharmaceuticals Lahore, Alpine Laboratories Karachi, and Himex Pharmaceutical Karachi have been identified as operating illegally.

The medicines produced by these companies, including Masroon tablets by Figa Pharmaceutical, Ketfol OD tablets by Adcock Pharmaceuticals, Depasrone tablets by Alpine Laboratories, and Drofa tablets by Hemex Pharmaceutical, have been declared counterfeit and harmful.

Samples of these drugs were tested by the Drug, Water, and Food Testing Laboratory in Gilgit-Baltistan. Laboratory results confirmed that these medicines are fake and pose serious health risks. Subsequent investigations by the DRAP task force revealed that these companies were functioning without valid licenses and medicine registrations.

DRAP directed all related authorities, hospitals, and pharmacies to take immediate action against these fake medicine producers. The regulatory body emphasized that this crackdown aims to safeguard the public from the dangers posed by counterfeit medicines and to ensure the availability of safe and effective drugs.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious medicines to the authorities. DRAP continues to strengthen its efforts to eliminate fake medicines from the market and protect consumer health nationwide.