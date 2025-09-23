President Trump, PM Shehbaz likely to meet on UNGA sidelines

NEW YORK – The White House on Wednesday confirmed that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the US administration is expected to take further action against left-wing groups.

She said President Trump will also meet leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Türkiye, Pakistan and Jordan along with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The spokesperson added that Trump is scheduled to hold talks with leaders of Ukraine, Argentina, and the European Union, and will deliver a keynote speech at the UNGA. She also confirmed that the president will sign the TikTok agreement later this week.

Commenting on Middle East developments, Leavitt said President Trump disagrees with the recent decision by some Western nations to recognize Palestine as a state.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in New York to attend the UNGA session from September 22 to 26.

The Foreign Office had earlier announced the possibility of a meeting between Sharif and Trump during his visit. The 80th session of the UNGA formally opened earlier today.