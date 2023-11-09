President Dr Arif Alvi has conveyed to the Caretaker Prime Minister, Mr Anwar ul Haq Kakar, the concerns of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the erosion of fundamental rights and level playing field for all political parties. He also forwarded a letter addressed to him by the General Secretary of PTI, Mr Omar Ayub Khan, to the Prime Minister containing the concerns of the party.

In his letter, the President stated that it was of utmost importance that the caretaker government under the Prime Minister’s leadership made efforts as a neutral entity to provide a level playing field for all political parties. “In this context, it was reassuring to hear your recent statements whereby you stated that it was caretaker government’s policy that all registered political parties should have equal rights and opportunities to contest the forthcoming elections”, he wrote.

The President further highlighted that democracy was the only viable way forward for the State and people of Pakistan, the essence of which lied in giving people the right to partake in political activities and to be able to voice their opinions through a free media.

He remarked that there was a resonance in Pakistan that for free, fair and credible elections, all political parties and leaders had a right to contest and it was up to the people to decide.

Mr Omar Ayub Khan had conveyed his party’s concern, through a letter, on the erosion of fundamental rights, with particular reference to enforced disappearances, forced conversions of political loyalties, absence of level playing field for major political parties, crackdown on media and mistreatment of female political activists through prolonged illegal detentions.