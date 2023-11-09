Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said that his party would emerge victorious in the February 8 elections “with or without a level-playing field”.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, flanked by former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Bilawal asserted that PPP will not only form government in the province but also at the Centre. “It will be the first time that a jiyala would be a prime minister, [Sindh] chief minister, and [Karachi] mayor,” he added.

Bilawal said that his party would change the fortunes of Karachi, as well as the province, if elected during the polls. “We will create sports facilities in each district of Karachi. We want youth to take interest in sports so they don’t get involved in bad activities,” he added.

The PPP chairman said the people of Karachi and Malir were with his party, urging them to use the power of vote to bring prosperity to the metropolis.

“We want the youth to attain skills so they can earn a livelihood. PPP’s first duty is to help the masses in need and if we are voted into power, we will continue our mission,” he maintained.

To a question about level-playing field, Bilawal said that PPP has never been provided one in the past as well.

“We were not given it during the 1998 elections but people made their decision and we formed the government.