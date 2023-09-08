LAHORE – As inflation continues to shrink the purchasing power of masses, the government is planning another shock for them by increasing petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan.

The South Asian country follows the fortnightly pricing mechanism for petroleum products. The system was first introduced in September 2022 during the PTI government as earlier the petroleum prices were revised on monthly basis.

The current caretaker setup will announce the revised prices of petrol and diesel on September 15’s night and they will come into effect from Sept 16.

Reports said the petrol price could be increased by Rs9.70 per litre and diesel price by Rs11 per litre as oil prices in international market went up after Saudi Arabia announced cut in production.

The current petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan are Rs305.36 per litre and Rs311.84.

Expected Petrol, Diesel Prices from September 16

If the government announces an increase in the petroleum prices as reported, the new petrol price would be Rs315.06 while diesel price would be Rs322.84/litre.

An official announcement will be made by the government on September 15 night.