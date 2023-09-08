KARACHI – The wedding date of Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi, the daughter of legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi, has emerged.

The nikkah ceremony of Shaheen and Ansha was held in February 2023. Later, Shahid Afrid in a statement said the wedding could be delayed due to the Asia Cup 2023, which is set to end on September 17.

Now, reports have emerged claiming that the wedding of the celebrated couple will be held on September 19.

They added that the walima ceremony will be held in Islamabad on September 21. The families of the both sides are yet to make an official announcement in this regard.