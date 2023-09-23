The PPP on Friday suspended the party membership of disgruntled leader Sardar Latif Khosa and also ousted him from its central executive committee.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari confirmed the development. He said the decision was taken after lawyer Khosa failed to reply to the show-cause notice issued to him by the party last week.

On September 14, Khosa was issued a show-cause notice for “defending/pleading and representing [the]

head of another political party without prior approval of [party] leadership”. Although the letter did not mention anyone by name, it was a clear reference to PTI Chairman Imran Khan — who was arrested last month in the Toshakhana case. Khosa has been representing the PTI chief in several cases registered against him.