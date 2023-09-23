The officials from Pakistan and India joined proceedings at the Permanent Court of Arbitration here to settle the row over Pakistan’s objection to the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects of India.

The meeting was convened by a neutral expert appointed by the World Bank on New Delhi’s request under the aegis of the Indus Waters Treaty on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Court of Arbitration, constituted by the World Bank in The Hague, in July this year rejected New Delhi’s objections and concluded that it had the competence to adjudicate

Pakistan’s objection to the Kishenganga and Ratle HEPs of India. India earlier had not participated in the proceeding at the Court of Arbitration instituted by the World Bank itself in The Hague at the request of Pakistan for adjudication of the same dispute over the two hydroelectric projects or HEPs. Pakistan, however, this week participated in the neutral expert proceeding instituted at the request of India.

The Indus Water Treaty, which governs the sharing of water of the common rivers by India and Pakistan, had created a Permanent Indus Commission, to oversee the implementation of the agreement. It had laid out distinct procedures to deal with “questions”, “differences” and “disputes”.