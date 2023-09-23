Fida Husnain Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Q Chief Ch Shujaat Hussain expressed concerns about “seat adjustment” in Punjab, the sources privy to the development told Pakistan Observer on Friday.

“The PDM had promised for seat adjustment in Punjab but that does not seem fulfilling,” said the sources while quoting the PML-Q chief during his meeting with PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore on Thursday.

Ch Saalik Hussain and Ch Shafeh Hussain were also present during the meeting.

Ch Shujaat, they said, told Zardari that they did approach the PML-N but could not receive any response so far. The sources said that Asif Ali Zardari assured Shujaat Hussain of his full support regarding the issue of seat adjustment in Punjab.

The meeting primarily revolved around the current political and economic situation in Pakistan. Shujaat, a seasoned politician, expressed his concerns to Asif Zardari regarding

the growing exchange of statements between the (N) League and the People’s Party. He pointed out that these ongoing verbal exchanges were contributing to heightened political tensions within the country. Shujaat emphasized the detrimental nature of such tensions and their potential to hinder progress.

In response, Asif Zardari clarified the stance of the People’s Party. He asserted that all actions and statements made by the party were in strict adherence to the constitution and grounded in the realities of the nation. Zardari emphasized that there was no intention on the part of the People’s Party to engage in confrontations with any political entity.

During their private discussion, Shujaat underscored the critical need to avoid political confrontations at a time when Pakistan faces significant challenges. He highlighted that the nation could ill-afford such disputes given the current state of affairs. Additionally, Shujaat expressed his readiness to engage in discussions with Nawaz Sharif, with the goal of exploring avenues for political reconciliation.