The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has criticised the “relief” extended to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif upon his return to the country after four-year self-imposed exile in London and accused it of running away from elections scheduled to be held in the last week of January next year.

PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi complained about the senior politician avoiding the subject of election in his long-anticipated homecoming address to workers and supporters of his party.

“Nawaz Sharif should have talked about the election, but he did not,” the PPP leader said, while talking to a TV channel.

The PPP leader maintained that had Nawaz believed people would vote for him, he would have mentioned the elections in his speech.

Kundi protested against the PML-N’s “changed” narrative on general polls, as the party had always spoken about the conduct of elections after the arrival of the party’s supremo, but the subject is now being avoided.