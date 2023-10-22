A prominent leader of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chapter Mehmoodul Hasan, died in a tragic road accident while returning from a reception meeting hosted by the party in Lahore to welcome Nawaz Sharif.

Dr Hasan, a respected figure in Azad Kashmir’s political landscape, had attended a reception meeting held by the PML-N earlier in the evening. The unfortunate accident unfolded as he returned to his home in Kotli.

Mehmood ul Hasan was the former secretary of PML-N, AJK. Details surrounding the accident are still under investigation. The exact cause of the accident remains uncertain, and police officials are conducting a thorough inquiry to determine the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, who returned to Pakistan after spending four years in self-imposed exile, the country cannot progress without ‘good relations’ with neighbours.

The PML-N supremo made these remarks while addressing a ‘historic’ homecoming rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore. In order to celebrate the return of their leader, the PML-N has orchestrated a massive rally at Minar-e-Pakistan ground. Party members from across the country congregated at the site, bringing with them contingents of enthusiastic supporters from their respective constituencies.—INP