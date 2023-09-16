PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan on Saturday lashed out a political party, indirectly referring to the PML-N, for abandoning its ‘vote ko izzat do’ (respect the vote) slogan.

Naseem Afzal Chan emphasized the need for a level playing field in the country’s electoral process.

He made these remarks while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday. Faisal Kareem Kundi was also present there.

This criticism comes amidst increasing differences between the PPP and PML-N, former partners in the ruling coalition led by Shehbaz Sharif.

During a joint press conference with Faisal Kareem Kundi in Lahore, Chan expressed the PPP’s desire for fair elections and raised concerns about a situation reminiscent of the 1988 Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) alliance formed to oppose Benazir Bhutto’s PPP.

Chan stressed the importance of a level playing field, affirming the PPP’s commitment to its motto and implying that the party behind the slogan had changed its stance. He also questioned the PML-N’s previous visits to certain cities in Sindh in light of reported plans for election campaigns in the region.

Kundi expressed concern about the statements from former coalition partners and urged against a hasty deterioration of the relationship.